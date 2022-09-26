BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.

According to the Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department, the city offers its tree waste in the form of firewood and woodchips.

The wood is available daily on Ely Park Golf Course Road in the old parking area on the right.

Supplies are first come-first serve and available for pick up from 9 a.m. to dusk.

Residents are asked to take only what they can use.