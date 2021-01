BINGHAMTON, NY – City of Binghamton employees have started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The first round of vaccines were given out to members of the Binghamton Fire Department starting yesterday.

Firefighters qualify as first responders in medical roles, and as emergency service providers for Phase 1-A of New York State’s vaccination program.

More than a dozen firefighters received the vaccine yesterday from U-H-S, and more will get their vaccinations this week.