BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The City of Binghamton is drafting a new climate action plan to replace the one created a dozen years ago.

As part of the effort, the city, who is working with C&S Companies, held a public information meeting last week at the Jeffrey P Kraham Public Library on Court Street. Residents listened to a presentation on the project and then were invited to share their comments and concerns on a number of topics. Among the issues discussed were resiliency, land use, transportation, urban planning and urban agriculture. City Planning Director Juliet Berling says resiliency is the key consideration given Binghamton’s recent history with historic flooding. Berling says the plan will assist the city in achieving bronze certification in the DEC’s Climate Smart Communities program.

“This will then lead us on a pathway toward silver, which is twice as many points required. So, it’s going to take a lot of effort. But having a plan in place, having a task force in place, having a city pledge, will open up different avenues of funding. So, it’s a process” she said.

Berling says the process also includes reviewing the original plan from 2011, which she says was an excellent road map. She says the city has already achieved its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2025. Berling says another public forum will be held once a draft of the new plan is created

In the meantime, click here to submit your comments.