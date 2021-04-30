City of Binghamton celebrates Arbor Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is Arbor Day, and students from MacArthur Elementary are making sure to do their part.

The students, along with the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation Department came together to plant over 60 trees on a property bordering the Susquehanna.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David was also at the event, along with a Forrester from the state, who presented the mayor with a flag from the National Arbor Day Foundation.

The flag recognizes Binghamton as a “Tree City.”

5th grader Annabella Parsons says she is passionate about nature and excited to help.

“We are planting trees and painting rocks so we can help, so we can go back in the future at look back at the trees,” says Parsons.

Along with planting the trees, students also applied growth tubes, staked and watered the plants.

They also got to have a picnic lunch and engage in other fun outdoor activities, like kickball.