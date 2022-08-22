BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will partner with CARES Advocates For Families Inc. to provide 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to City of Binghamton students.

The backpacks will be available free of charge to City of Binghamton students in grades Pre-K through 12. Students must be on hand to receive a backpack.

Backpacks will be available on a first-come, first served basis at the following locations on the following dates:

Wednesday, August 24th, from 12 to 2 p.m. at –

Recreation Park

Saratoga Apartments Community Center (60 Saratoga Ave.)

Carlisle Hills Apartments Community Center (150 Moeller St.)

Thursday, August 25th, from 12 to 2 p.m. at –

Lee Barta Community Center (108 Liberty St.)

NoMa Community Center (85 Walnut St.)

Friday, August 26th, from 12 to 2 p.m. at –

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park (1 Truesdell St.)

Webster Street Park (95 Jackson St.)

“Back-to-school shopping puts a significant financial burden on families, and rising costs are forcing more parents to choose between school supplies and other necessities,” said Mayor Kraham. “Too often, it falls unfairly on our teachers to provide the supplies that some families can’t. The City is partnering again with CARES to ease the burden on families and teachers and help make sure every child in Binghamton has the supplies they need to learn and grow.”

The City has funded a backpack and school supply giveaway every year since 2017. In that time, more than 3,500 filled backpacks have been provided to local students.