City of Binghamton and CARES partner for backpack giveaway

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is making sure students have all they need to start a new school year.

CARES is partnering with the Mayor’s office for a backpack giveaway, in which 1,000 backpacks and other supplies will be given away to students.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says 1 in 3 families in Binghamton live in poverty, which also effects half the city’s children.

He says not having the proper supplies can really hinder their progress in the classroom.

“It’s really not fair for children to go to school and not have this same sort of resources and opportunities that so many other children have. So, we don’t want children to be in a situation where they don’t have a backpack, they don’t have school supplies, they’re going into the classrooms without the proper and necessary materials to learn,” says David.

Seven backpack giveaways were held this week around the city.

David adds that getting out and helping the community is one of this favorite parts of the job.