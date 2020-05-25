City using online survey for input on how to spend coronavirus stimulus funding

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is looking for input on how it should spend over one and a half million dollars in federal coronavirus stimulus funding.

The city’s newly created Office of Economic Recovery and Development has posted three surveys online seeking feedback from small businesses and non-profits, renters and homeowners.

Binghamton received $1.1M in Community Development Block Grant funding as well as a more than $500,000 Emergency Solutions Grant as part of the CARES Act.

The surveys can be found at http://Binghamton-NY.gov.