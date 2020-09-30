City Hall’s green roof completed

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton City Hall is now capturing rain water with the help of over 22 thousand square feet of plants.

Mayor Rich David toured the building’s new green roof last week.

One point six million of the two point one million dollar project was funded by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.

The new living rooftop is composed of a variety of sedum ground cover that bloom in different seasons.

Mayor David says they’re expected to absorb 325,000 gallons of rainwater each year, saving it from going to the sewage treatment plant.

“These are really forward thinking and progressive ways to deal with the environment, advance sustainable goals and initiatives. And, it’s something that’s consistent with the visions and the direction provided by the State of New York,” he says.

In addition to the roofs on City Hall and City Council Chambers, the project is also paying for some planters being installed in the sidewalks surrounding the building.

David says the roof was in need of replacement and the $500,000 local share of the project is about half the amount of what a traditional new roof would have cost.