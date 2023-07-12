BINGHAMON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The City of Binghamton is providing money to assist at-risk students in Binghamton’s middle schools.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced a $150 thousand dollar grant to Lourdes Youth Services for programming geared toward kids at East and West Middle Schools that could use additional support. Lourdes will work with school staff to identify students in need. Twice a week after school, the kids will engage in activities and tutoring. The students and their families will also be invited to community activities such as bowling, basketball, cooking classes, movie nights, cookouts and other outdoor activities.

“We have much experience in this particular area through a federal grant that we had a few years ago. We know that we can be successful. We have set goals around student attendance and student behaviors in school. As the mayor said, we are going to do that through a combination of programming with youth and with their family,” said Chief Mission Intergration Officer Sue Bretscher.

The grant comes from a $1 million dollar dedicated youth fund the city set up using American Rescue Plan funding.