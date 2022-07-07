BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is taking legal action against the owners of a notorious eyesore on the city’s Northside.

Mayor Jared Kraham issued a news release Wednesday announcing civil action against Binghamton Plaza.



The Plaza is owned by Galesi Realty Corporation of Wayne, New Jersey.



Asset Manager Mike Tomasulo tells NewsChannel 34 that he is not familiar with the details of the lawsuit and would likely need to refer the media to the company’s legal counsel for comment.



NewsChannel 34 will have more on this breaking story later Thursday.