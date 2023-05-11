BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last night, Binghamton City Council voted to move forward with the City’s eminent domain proceedings against the owners of the Binghamton Plaza.

Mayor Jared Kraham issued the following statement:

“It’s an historic step toward cleaning up one of Binghamton’s most notorious eyesores and revitalizing Binghamton’s North Side. Residents and businesses deserve better than what’s become of this property after years of neglect by its owners. The City is taking bold action to make it something North Siders and residents across the City can be proud of again.”

The proceedings would allow the City of Binghamton to take ownership of the property that has become an eyesore.

Kraham said the multi-acre parcel would be ideal for redevelopment or additional greenspace connecting to the adjacent Cherie Lindsay Park and river walk.