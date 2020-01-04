City council elects new leaders

BINGHAMTON – The new Binghamton City Council is setting the stage for the upcoming year.

In a relatively quick first meeting, the council elected its president, majority, and minority leaders.

Republicans hold a 4 to 3 advantage on council.

Republican Tom Scanlon was reelected as the council president.

Republican Phil Strawn was elected Majority Leader, and Democrat Angela Riley was elected Minority Leader.

Lee Rogers was reelected City Clerk unanimously.

Strawn says the council is eager to get to work.

“I am optimistic though that we’re going to work really really well together. I think that people that were here yesterday, or saw some of your news clips, saw that there was a great energy in the room and that all six of us got sworn in together, I think that says something. That we’re all going to work really really hard for what’s best for the city of Binghamton,” says Strawn.

Democrat Joe Burns and Republican Sophia Resciniti drew a 3-3 tie in votes for Council President Pro Tem, which is the equivalent of Vice President.

The 7th Council member, Giovanni Scaringi, remains absent while on a military assignment.

The next work session is this Monday.