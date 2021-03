ENDICOTT, NY – Following the lead of AMC, the Cinema Saver in Endicott will also reopen on Friday.

However, they will only be open for birthday parties and private theater rentals on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays.

Curbside concessions will continue as well from 3- 7 pm.

The theater aims to be open every day starting April 2nd.

Check out their Facebook page for more details.