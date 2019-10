Cincinnatus, NY: A Cincinnatus man is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14 year-old girl.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office charged 24 year-old Cody Birtch with rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Birtch, who knows the victim, had sex with her over the past weekend at a home in Cincinnatus.

He was arrested on Tuesday