ENDICOTT, NY – The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade may be cancelled, but a new tradition may be beginning.

The Cider Mill in Endicott announced on social media that they will be open for one day only, on March 17, to debut their new doughnut machine.

Only donuts will be available for purchase, with Cinnamon, Sugar, Plain and a special green iced one.

This is a cash only event.

They will be open from 7 AM to 4 PM.