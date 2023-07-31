ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/ WBGH) As the summer comes to an end at the Cider Mill Stage, the theatre is preparing for the 2023-24 season.

The Stage has announced six news shows including Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, The Thanksgiving Play, The Outsider, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, The 39 Steps, and You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. Guests are able to purchase season tickets for the musicals for $150 on the theatre’s website. The tickets operate as a FLEX Pass so you will receive a code at checkout, allowing you to choose dates and seats for each show. For more information, the box office can be reached at (607) 321-9630. To purchase a season pass for the shows, click here.

Though the Stage is preparing for the incoming season, they still have two more shows left this summer. “13”, a coming-of-age musical is set to take the stage followed by “Retail”, an original play from Bold, Local artists of the Southern Tier, or BLAST.

“13” will run from August 3 to August 6 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. each night. The cast of 13 is composed entirely of local teenagers, with no character being older than the show’s title. Though the cast is young, the stories told throughout are said to be ageless.

13 follows 12-year-old Evan Goldman as he experiences a variety of life changes. Following a move from New York City to a small town in Indiana, Evan deals with the news of his parents’ divorce while being forced to navigate through social circles at his new school. As he prepares for his Bar Mitzvah, he and his friends understand what growing up really means and why it’s important to be yourself. Tickets for the show are $27 each and can be purchased here.

“Retail” will run from August 10 to August 12, with all showings being at 7:30 p.m. Retail is a part of BLAST’s Launch Pad Series, which highlights original work form local artists. Written by local author and playwright Carson Mckenna, Retail is a comedy set on the sales floor of discount self-care store. Shoplifting becomes a big deal at the store and Colette, the store manager, sets out to stop the thieves before realizing it may be an inside job. Retail is McKenna’s third play and she is excited for the BLAST actors to bring it to life on stage. Tickets for the show are $25 and can be purchased here.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Cide Mill Stage’s website cidermillstage.com.