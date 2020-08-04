Cider Mill in Endicott reopens for the 2020 season

ENDICOTT, NY – As of Saturday, the Cider Mill in Endicott is up and running for the season.

Like many other businesses, the Mill has had to make some adjustments to its operation.

Tours of the doughnut-making process have halted, and customers must follow a one-way path through the mill.

Once inside, shoppers can order delicious apple cider, doughnuts, and other baked goods, with masks and social distancing required.

However, consumers can also order ahead, through the Cider Mill app or website, and pick up their orders, making for a quicker and safer transaction.

Cider Mill Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says business is right where it should be, and that people have adjusted well to the new pick-up service.

“We are seeing more people doing the take out. There’s a huge transition into that in comparison to people coming through the door. But, that’s kind of what we want. We want to promote the social distancing. We want to get people to do the drive up, the take out, instead of coming through the door. But, the doors are open. You are welcome to come in. And that’s what people don’t understand. You can still come into the Cider Mill,” says Natzle.

Natzle says the Cider Mill’s outdoor space will open around Labor Day weekend.

It’s currently open from 7 to 6 7 days a week.

You can order online at CiderMillEndicott.com.