Cider Mill gearing up for special one day only opening

ENDICOTT, NY – For all the Cider Mill fans craving their doughnuts, you won’t want to miss their special one-day only reopening next week.

The Endicott staple is using St. Patrick’s Day as a chance to show off their new doughnut-making machine, which they installed back in December.

They will be offering 4 varieties of doughnuts for sale, plain, cinnamon, sugar, and green-iced, at $5 a dozen, $3 for a half dozen, and a dollar individually, and will be cash only.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says this was an opportunity to give people something to look forward to that was out of the ordinary for this time of year.

“We’re still dealing with the new normal, this COVID world. People, they need something to look forward to. Just on Facebook alone, the people that are excited for this. I’ve been following our post, and a couple of other posts. People are excited. It’s something to do. It’s somewhere to go. It’s something that we can do right now. So, it gives people a little bit of excitement. I’m excited,” says Natzle.

Natzle added that the new doughnut machine is expected to help the Cider Mill keep up with demand, as it is capable of dropping 4 doughnuts at a time from one machine, rather than running their previous two machines for the same efficiency.

The Cider Mill will be open next Wednesday from 7 to 4, and will be cash only.

The plan is still for the Cider Mill to reopen for the season the first week in August.