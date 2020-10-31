Cider Mill celebrates Halloween

ENDICOTT, NY – Today is Halloween, and children who appeared at a local agricultural outlet received free goodies for the popular holiday this year.

Cider Mill in Endicott marked one month until the end of its season with a free candied apple giveaway for children who visited the premises in costume.

The store continues a tradition that has been in effect for approximately 60 years.

Hundreds of kids were able to visit the location, and could choose between blue raspberry or cherry flavored apples.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says he was entertained by the variety of costumes he saw.

“I’ve seen one kid that was in a blow-up unicorn. That was pretty cool. Then there was, I’m trying to think, there’s been so many. It’s hard. We had a girl with a My Little Pony wagon. That was really cool,” he says.

Kids who weren’t interested in candied apples could walk away with a donut.

They had their choice with those, between cinnamon or powdered sugar.