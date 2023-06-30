ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After a three-year hiatus, the popular Church of the Holy Family Bazaar fundraising event is back.

Held at Church of the Holy Family, the celebration will take place from July 14th to June 16th. Festivities with begin at 5pm and end at 11pm on Thursday and Friday’s dates. A chicken barbeque will be held on Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.

The Bazaar includes food, drinks, and activities for all ages, such as bingo and a game tent. There will also be over 100 raffle baskets and a white elephant exchange. Live music will be provided by Mark & Nino, Brother’s & Friends, Jordan Loretz and Katie Scott with Persuasion. There will also be a performance from Juggler, Will Stafford.

Church of the Holy Family is located at 3600 Phyllis Street in Endwell. All proceeds from the Bazaar benefit Church of the Holy Family Parish.