JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The season of giving is upon us, but instead of sending presents this year, why not a shipping container?

The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City is stocking and sending a shipping container to war torn Ukraine in time for Christmas.

Father Teodor Czabala Junior said that during war, basic needs are a gift.

The church is hoping for donations of new items such as clothing, dried foods, blankets, hygiene products, and medical supplies.

Czabala said that Sacred Heart has already sent 3 containers, totaling over 75,000 pounds of donated items, and hopes to reach over 100,000 by Christmas.

Czabala said, “”Which is why we are, we thought we were going to stop with our third container in August, but as we are getting closer to Christmas and people are thinking about helping others, we thought it would be nice to maybe get a fourth container together, a Christmas container, specifically for the wounded soldiers.”

Czabala mentioned that since the war is slowly progressing, there have been shifts in momentum both on the battlefield and here in the states.

Donations will be accepted up until Sacred Heart’s Christmas Bazaar, on Saturday December 5th.

You can drop off donations at the Church Hall on Tuesday’s from 6 to 10 p.m. and on Wednesday’s from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you have a smaller donation, feel free to leave it at the door of the church hall.

Clothing items accepted for donations include new blankets, towels, pillows, winter hats, coats, gloves, socks, underwear, long underwear, thermal shirts, thermal pants, pajamas, and fleece sweaters for children up to age 18.

Dried foods that are accepted for donations include oatmeal, rice, ramen, cereal, nuts, dried fruits, nutrition bars, tea, coffee, baby food, and chocolate.

Accepted hygiene products include toothbrushes, soaps, shampoos, conditioner, hand towels, shaving cream, razors, and diapers.

Accepted medical supplies include crutches, walkers, braces, ace wraps, antibiotic cream, gauzes, wound care products, cold/flu medicine, and over the counter drugs.

If you have a question regarding whether a certain item is accepted, contact the church rectory at (607) 797-6293.