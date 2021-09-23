Christ Episcopal Church offers support during National Recovery Month with Sunday service

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local church is observing National Recovery Month with a service meant to support and comfort those impacted by addiction.

Christ Episcopal Church on Henry Street in downtown Binghamton is hosting a Recovery Worship Service of prayers and thanksgivings this Sunday.

The event is open for both in-person and virtual participation.

It will follow the structure of a traditional Episcopal Evening Prayer with scripture, music and candle lighting.

The service is being organized by Deacon Kay Drebert who also works as a clinical social worker specializing in substance use disorders.

Drebert says the goals are to honor those who have been able to sustain their recovery, encourage those still struggling with addiction and to remember the lives lost to overdoses.

“Statistics for New York say that probably one in four families have been impacted by this and have some loved one who struggles with these concerns. It’s in all of our churches, it’s in our community everywhere we go. I think, if most people think deeply, they know quite a few people who are in recovery and know about their courageous work,” she says.

Joining Drebert to lead the service remotely will be Bishop DeDe Duncan-Probe of the Diocese of Central New York.

The service begins at 6 PM and is open to the public.

For a link to join virtually, go to http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.

More information is at https://www.christepiscopalbing.com/events/recovery-worship-service/.