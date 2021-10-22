Christ Church holding rummage sale this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – An opportunity for some high quality, discounted, gently-used items comes just in advance of the holidays.

Christ Episcopal Church across from the Lost Dog in downtown Binghamton is holding its first rummage sale since before the pandemic.

In addition to glassware, small appliances, keepsakes and more, the church has an extensive selection of holiday items, both Christmas and Halloween.

Hours are 9 AM to 4 PM tomorrow and next Friday and Saturday as well as a bag sale from noon to 3 PM on Sunday, October 31st.