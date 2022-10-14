BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – People were lined up this morning in downtown Binghamton for the start of a popular second-hand sale.

Christ Episcopal Church on Henry Street is holding its semi-annual rummage sale, this one with plenty of holiday-related items.

There’s also electronics, housewares, home decor, jewelry, hand bags, toys, puzzles, china, glassware and more.

The items are donated by the parishioners and the money raised goes to the church’s community outreach programs.

They include a CHOW pantry, Katie’s Closet which provides clothing to the needy and a Winter Warmth project that gives away mittens, hats and scarves to those who need them.

“We have a variety of things that are really high quality. Of course, it’s all donated so we do want to get rid of it and pass it around the community,” says Outreach Program Member Rick Pescatore.

The rummage sale continues tomorrow in the church’s Great Hall with a half price sale from 9 until 3.

Then on Sunday, it’s the bag sale where customers can fill a bag for only three dollars.