Christ Child Society holds national book drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – This organization is seeking to bridge the education gap and improve literacy in the where it starts, at home.

Christ Child Society of Greater Binghamton is joining efforts in Broome County for a national book drive for children.

The theme for this year is “Fostering a Love of Reading- Together.”

The goal for all 44 chapters is to nationally donate 100 thousand books by the end of the week.

Executive Director Rebecca Smayda, says 61 percent of low-income families do not have books at home for their children to read.

“Literacy is so important for children because reading is apart of everyday life. You can’t go throughout the day without reading something, and with reading brings comprehension,” says Smayda.

The book drive is going on now and ends Friday at 4 pm.

There are 5 places you can drop books off at, All Saints, Saint James, Saint Johns, Seton Catholic Central High School and Pete’s Legacy Diner.

Donations are welcome as well, they can be written to C-C-S-G-B and sent to P-O Box 469, in Vestal.

All donations will be given to the Parents As Leaders Family Resource Center of Mother’s and Babies.