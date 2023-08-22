GREENE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Local audience favorite and notorious redheaded stepchild Chris “Red” Blisset is returning to Greene for a one-man show.

On September 5, at 7:30 p.m., Blisset will premiere his new, original show at Chenango River Theatre. “Redheaded Stepchild II: The Reddening” is a continuation of his previous music stand, which he performed at the theatre last year. The performance is set to feature musical renditions of Blisset’s tales from the road, his perspective of interdimensional aliens on human life, and the real problem with The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Tickets to the event are $14 and are on sale now at chenangorivertheatre.org, by email at tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org, or by calling the Box Office at (607)656-8499.

Chris Blisset is a singer, actor, director, and comedian based in New York City. He is nationally recognized for his involvement on Broadway, directing the music to the first and second tour of Stand by Your Man: The Tammy Wynette Story, composing for the musical Basquiat, and co-writing, arranging, and playing in Great Mood for a Tuesday. Over the years, Blisset has starred in and directed a number of musical hits for Chenango River Theatre including Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Pump Boys & Dinettes.