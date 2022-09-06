ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A second-generation insurance agency that’s been serving Greater Binghamton for decades is celebrating its new home.

Chris Palmer State Farm held an open house last week to show off its new location at 870 Hooper Road near Highland Park.

Palmer grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for his clients, family, friends and neighbors while giving tours of the new facility.

Chris’s late father Howie was the first State Farm agent in the Southern Tier.

Palmer said, “My dad started his agency in 1956 in his home and then moved to an East Main Street location, 3104 East Main Street, in the early 60’s I believe. Then I started my agency next door to him December of 2000 and then moved here just now. So, it’s been 22 years for me.”

Palmer said his agency employs 8 staff members and has been growing in recent years.

He credits moves State Farm made to help their agents and clients weather the pandemic.

For more information on coverages he offers, stop by or call 484-8400.