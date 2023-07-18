(WIVT/WBGH) Chow is keeping kids and families full this summer with their free food giveaways.

CHOW will be distributing free summer food bags every Wednesday and Friday to those in need. Each bag contains enough food for ten meals so families can enjoy free summer lunches.

You cand find the food bags here:

July 19 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at Windsor High School, 1191 NY Route 79, Windsor

July 21 from 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. at Binghamton YMCA, 61 Susquehanna Street, Binghamton

July 26 from 12 to 1 p.m. at West Middle School, West Middle Ave, Binghamton

July 28 from 11:30 to 12:30 a.m. at Owego Elementary School, 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego

For more information, visit CHOW on Facebook.