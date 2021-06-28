CHOW to hold dairy giveaway on Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – CHOW is once again helping the community by offering free food to those who need it.

The event will run from 10 to 2 at Webster Street Park on Binghamton’s South Side.

They will be giving away dairy products and other food items.

