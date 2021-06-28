CHOW to hold dairy giveaway on Wednesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – CHOW is once again helping the community by offering free food to those who need it.
The event will run from 10 to 2 at Webster Street Park on Binghamton’s South Side.
They will be giving away dairy products and other food items.
by: Emily VenutiPosted: / Updated:
BINGHAMTON, NY – CHOW is once again helping the community by offering free food to those who need it.
The event will run from 10 to 2 at Webster Street Park on Binghamton’s South Side.
They will be giving away dairy products and other food items.