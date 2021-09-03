CHOW Pizza Shop Challenge

BINGHAMTON, NY- You can help to alleviate hunger in our community while enjoying some signature pizzas over the next few weeks.

Guiseppe’s in Chenango Bridge has launched the Binghamton Pizza Shop CHOW Challenge.

The pizzeria, also known for its wings and subs, is challenging other local pizza makers to see whose customers can donate the most non-perishable food to CHOW.

Guiseppe’s was started in the 1979 and is currently owned by the Dutcher family.

Sales and Marketing Director Alisha Swietzer says food donations to CHOW have been down significantly.

“We do community monthly projects. That’s something the Dutcher family feels very strongly about. We know that community partnerships, together everything is better. We’re stronger toghether, we’re better together and a little friendly competition also helps,” says Swietzer.

Swietzer says the winning pizzeria will get an ice cream party courtesy of Frosty Joe’s in Kirkwood.

So far, the Nirchi’s on Upper Front Street and the one in Conklin, Rossi’s in Johnson City, Paul and Sons in Binghamton and Bella Pizza in Hillcrest are participating but Swietzer says there’s still time for others to join.

You can find out more on Facebook at Guiseppe’s Binghamton.