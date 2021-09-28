CHOW holds 2nd annual Hunger Walk

BINGHAMTON, NY – Since September is Hunger Action Month, CHOW is hosting a fundraiser to raise awareness about food insecurity.

This is the second year, CHOW is having its Virtual CHOW Hunger Walk.

It starts this Friday and ends next Saturday.

CHOWs mission since 1976 has been to stop hunger, hence the stop sign logo.

For every dollar raised, that helps CHOW donate 5 meals to the community.

The goal for this year is 10 thousand dollars, but may soon be raised to 15,000 since CHOW has already made 10,000.

Les Aylesworth, Director of CHOW says he hopes this fundraiser gets people up and moving around.

“We are encouraging people to join up with their friends, family, or by themselves to walk at least a quarter of a mile to represent the nearly 1 in 4 kids who experience food insecurity in our community,” says Aylesworth.

Last year, CHOW was able to distribute 2 point 2 million meals throughout the community.

Alyesworth asks that anyone participating post to social media using the hash tag Why I Walk.

To sing up or learn more or donate, visit BroomeCouncil.net