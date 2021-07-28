CHOW encourages businesses to host food drives

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local food bank is asking for organizations and businesses to host their own food drive.

In 2019, CHOW received over 187 thousand pounds of food from community food drives.

Due to the pandemic that number has decreased significantly, it barely got 21 thousand pounds of food.

CHOW has had to adapt to this decrease by purchasing food itself, but the community has helped with financial donations.

Les Aylesworth, Director of CHOW says they exist to end hunger in the community and that is what they intend to do.

“The pandemic has put a huge spotlight on vulnerable people. People who have lost jobs have had to stay home because their kids were home through remote learning. Now we’re in the summertime where things are a little different but the pandemic really put a spotlight on food insecure people,” says Aylesworth.

If any business or organization wants to host their own food drive, call CHOW at 724-9130 ext 314.

CHOW will provide the blue buckets and anything else you may need to have a successful food drive.

Aylesworth says that any help is appreciated.