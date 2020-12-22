CHOW, Cornell Cooperative Extension team up with Donna Lupardo to create and donate food boxes

BINGHAMTON, NY – With only a few days left until Christmas, a pair of local organizations teamed up with Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo to make sure families around the county can enjoy a holiday meal.

Along with Lupardo, Cornell Cooperative Extension and CHOW spent Monday creating, and then delivering, boxes of food as a part of the inaugural Holiday Giving Box program.

The initiative will help 85 families receive a meal that includes many traditional holiday foods like turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and a pie for dessert.

Lupardo says that this year, it was important to help out those who may not regularly ask for assistance.

“These are really tough times. It’s been just an awful year for a lot of folks. People who never really looked for assistance for food at all. So, they hate to ask, but we want to be able to provide this for people. I think there’s going to be a lot of happy folks out there this year with this,” she says.

Volunteers from the organizations helped assemble the boxes inside the CHOW warehouse.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says that while making sure they had all the right items took some coordination, it was a seamless transition to get everyone to work together.

“It was amazing how quickly we all got on the same page. Like, right away we juts put this together. It’s just, it was exciting to be a part of, and looking forward to next year, to see where this goes. It’s going to be kind of fun,” he said.

Aylesworth says CHOW, Cornell Cooperative, and Lupardo are already working to make sure the Holiday Giving Boxes program becomes an annual event.