This local non-profit is hosting their annual charity walk to raise funds for fighting food insecurity as grocery prices continue to rise.

CHOW is hosting its 41st annual hunger walk next Saturday, September 23rd at the Oakdale Commons. Aside from the walk, attendees can expect fun throughout the Commons, including balloon animals, live music, jugglers, a magician, feats of strength, raffles, bagpipers and more.

CHOW estimates that over $20 thousand were raised during last year’s walk, with each five dollar donation providing one meal for those in need.

Les Aylesworth, director of CHOW, says food insecurity is becoming a bigger need to address in Broome County.

“Compared to last year at this time, CHOW has distributed over 41% more food than in 2022,” Aylesworth said. “I shared this a few months ago, but we are on pace to surpass even what we saw during the pandemic. So that is why we do what we do and why the walk is so important.”

The event will run from 3 to 6pm, starting at the Beer Tree end of the Commons. Attendees will walk around the Commons, before heading inside for activities.

Auntie Anne’s and Factory by Beer Tree are contributing 15% of sales during the event to CHOW.

For more information and to donate, visit broomecouncil.net/donate.