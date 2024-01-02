NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Chobani is wiping clean the debt for roughly 1,300 families who owed money for school breakfast and lunch.

The food and beverage company located in South Edmeston has donated over $32,000 to eliminate school lunch debt across 11 school districts in the Otsego, Madison and Oneida counties where many of its workers reside.

Vice President of Impact Becca Dittrich says this isn’t the first time Chobani has paid off student meal debt, but she’s hoping it won’t be necessary any longer.

“Kids who are hungry can’t learn appropriately, they can’t play appropriately. A kid’s only job should be to learn, to play, to be creative, to grow to be with their friends. Thinking about a grumbling tummy is just not something that we’re willing to accept at Chobani,” said Dittrich.

Among the districts whose students benefited are Cooperstown, Morris, Laurens, Edmeston and Schenevus.

Chobani has been working with many of the school districts to apply for New York State’s expanded Community Eligibility status which makes all school meals free for students regardless of income.