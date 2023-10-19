NEW BERLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chobani is putting its motto of “doing well by doing good” into practice this week at it seeks to address childhood hunger in its communities.

The food producer that popularized Greek yogurt in America is celebrating Let’s Eat Week by donating over 10 thousand meals across the company.

This morning at its plant in New Berlin, hundreds of employees, from senior leadership to line workers, along with some members of the community, packed 13 hundred meals to distribute to local food pantries, schools and organizations fighting food insecurity.

Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya says its important to take care of the community that has embraced him since he first launched the operation in 2005.