Chobani makes Pathways Pledge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Chobani is one of 16 companies to take on a new New York State initiative giving new pathways and opportunities to workers.

The Pathways Pledge for New York State Employers proposed by Governor Cuomo and the Reimagine New York Commission commits public and private sector employers to make their workforces more equitable and inclusive, and to provide more workforce development opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the pledge, employers commit to reforming their talent recruitment, investment, and promotion policies, which for Chobani means continuing and expanding many of its current practices.

Chobani hopes to inspire other companies to join.

Chobani’s CEO Hamdi Ulukaya is a member of the Reimagine New York Commission and the Greek yogurt producer was quick to sign on to the initiative.

Company President Peter McGuinness says doing the right thing is always best for business.

“There was really no decision necessary. Because diversity and inclusion, and helping putting people first and employees first regardless of race and ethnicity is really a founding principle,” says McGuinness.

McGuinness says that providing pathways to higher positions and having a come-as-you-are philosophy has helped Chobani retain workers and support their community.

About one third of Chobani’s workers are refugees who live in Utica, about 40 minutes away.

McGuinness says the company has provided transportation and interpreters for them, and the company holds events to celebrate the different cultures of their employees.