Chobani makes large yogurt donation to Hurricane Ida victims

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County’s own Chobani is donating 300,000 dairy products to Hurricane Ida victims, and Afghan evacuees.

Earlier this week, Chobani employees and state officials loaded up a truck with the company’s popular Greek yogurt.

The truck left Chobani’s North New Berlin location to bring the food to Mamaroneck in Westchester County which was hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Other trucks will go to New York City, Louisiana and New Jersey.

In all, 200,000 yogurts will go to Ida victims, and the other 100 thousand will go to Afghan evacuees in temporary housing as well as the US servicemen and women supporting them.

“This work is really core to Chobani’s mission, and long before it was trendy to do the right thing in corporate America, Hamdi built Chobani on the principle that we put people and communities first and everything else follows,” says Alesci.

Chobani CEO and Founder Hamdi Ulukaya has a history of supporting immigrant and refugee communities in Upstate New York and near the company’s other manufacturing plant in Idaho along with other charitable works through its foundation.