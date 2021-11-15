Chobani delivers special birthday gift to local girl

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A Harpursville girl, who’s been snubbed in the past, got the birthday of a lifetime today as local businesses and law enforcement went out of their way to make it special.

Isabella Wilcox turned 9 today and was surprised by a large group of strangers who turned up outside of her home.

Chobani lead the way with a truck full of yogurt to give away to Wilcox, her family and friends.

And Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder and members of the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police brought gifts for the little girl who is on the autism spectrum.

Wilcox’s mother Stephanie put out a plea on social media for people to send Isabella cards in the mail because for the past 2 years, she invited classmates to her birthday party and no one showed.

This year, Stephanie opted to skip planning a party and just asked for cards.

“We don’t want to go through that again. It’s sad. She asks why people don’t come and last year we did cards for Isabella and people sent cards and gifts. We didn’t have an outcome like we did this year. Her story made the radio and I think that’s how it got so big,” says Wilcox.

In fact, strangers have sent far more than cards.

The family’s foyer is filled with Amazon boxes containing birthday gifts.

Plus, Minty’s Candies and Treats in Norwich provided some sweets and a trampouline park near Utica is throwing her a party this coming Sunday.

By the way, the family did not live in our area the last 2 years when Isabella was snubbed by her classmates.

They moved to Harpursville over the Summer.