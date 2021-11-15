Chobani comes to support Harpursville girl after years of no one showing up to her birthday parties

HARPURSVILLE, NY – After two years of disappointment, a Harpursville girl is about her have her best birthday ever.

9 year-old Isabella Wilcox and her mother, Stephanie, have repeatedly had a hard time on Isabella’s birthday, due to none of her friends or classmates ever attending her parties despite all being invited.

In a Facebook post, Stephanie expressed heartbreak and confusion trying to answer her daughter’s questions about why no one wanted to play with her year after year.

Isabella was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, which means she sees the world a little differently.

To make November 15 just a little bit better for her daughter, Stephanie decided to use her Facebook page to ask for birthday cards for her daughter.

Soon, local businesses, including Chobani, jumped on board.

This year, Isabella is inviting the entire community to her party, where Chobani will donate yogurt and coffee in its cup truck.

The truck will be parked outside Harpursville Baptist Church on Cumber Road from 3 to 4pm on Monday.