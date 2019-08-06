Children’s Peace Fair teaches kids importance of community

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A children’s fair was held today to teach kids the importance of coming together as a community.

The first local Children’s Peace fair took place today at the First Congressional Church in coordination with Veteran’s for Peace and Peace Action.

This years theme is “In remembrance of Hiroshima Day” in hopes of motivating our government to ban the production of nuclear weapons.

Peace Fair Organizer Doug Garnar hopes that by attending this event, children will understand the difference they could make in the world through love, not violence.

He feels this generation of children will be the ones to make a change for the better.

“We need to envision a world that is different than the world were in. I said to the children that many of you will live to 2100 so you have an opportunity to make a difference in your lives, and hopefully this fair will be one of the things they remember,” he said.

Some of the activities and attractions held included origami, yoga, rock painting, Haitian dancers, live parrots and free books for kids.

Garnar says they plan on making the fair an annual event.