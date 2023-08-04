SYRACUSE N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Mirabito Cares’ “Round Up” Program donated $80,000 to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

According to Mirabito Cares, this is the third consecutive year that the program has partnered with The Upstate Foundation, and the donation amount has increased each year.

“This campaign is a wonderful example of what teamwork can accomplish,” Lindsay Meehan, Public Relations for Mirabito said. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, dedication by our employees and support from The Upstate Foundation Team, we are able to make this significant contribution to help children in our community.”

During the month of June and beginning of July, Mirabito offered customers to round up their purchase. The money that was raised at participating Mirabito convenience stores, was then donated to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“Each year, we are blown away by the continued generosity & efforts of the Mirabito Cares team & their customers,” Danielle Bright, Director of Retail Development for The Upstate Foundation said. “These funds will make an impact, helping to supplement quality patient care with the amenities that set GCH apart as the designated children’s hospital for Central New York patients & families. Mirabito has also graciously agreed to allocate some of these funds towards our Child & Adolescent Mental Health campaign, a pressing critical need. We are so thankful for the support & excitement shown around this campaign by the Mirabito employees & customers.”