BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and the Children’s Home of Greater Binghamton is partnering with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to recognize families who have opened their homes and lives to children in foster care.

As part of We Care Wednesday, a community showcase for non-profits, the Children’s Home reserved over 100 tickets to Wednesday’s game for foster parents, children, and their families.

During the game against the Hartford Yard Goats, a special message from the Children’s Home will be displayed on the Mirabito Stadium video board and there will be a table on the concourse where staff members can share information with community members.

The Children’s Home will also benefit from 50/50 proceeds from the week on May 10th and a child from the program will throw out the first pitch before the game.

You can learn more about the Children’s Home at chowc.org. It is an organization that offers over 25 programs that help more than 700 local children and their families.