Children’s Home restructures for better foster care

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Children’s Home is streamlining its programs geared to helping children in foster care.

The child services agency has restructured 2 divisions and consolidated them into one called Close To Home, a Continuum of Caring.

One of the divisions supervised foster care cases while the other recruited foster families and helped with adoptions.

The Director of Close to Home, Aliscia Gaucher , says that by creating one cohesive team they will be able to collaborate more effectively with each other and their community partners to assist the youth and families they serve.

“Always an ongoing need for foster homes in our community we have seen an influx of kids come in to foster care due to COVID circumstances, due to abuse and neglect, and really there’s just this ongoing need for foster homes to care for children from birth all the way through adolescence,” says Gaucher.

Gaucher says this restructuring will better allow the staff to work toward their shared goal of reuniting children with their families, or finding a permanent placement when that cannot occur.

Over 180 children’s adoptions have been facilitated by the Children’s Home since 2010.