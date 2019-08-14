Children’s Home hosts ice cream social

HILLCREST, N.Y. – A summer staple for more than 6 decades took place at the Children’s Home last night.

The Children’s Home hosted its 61st Annual Ice Cream Social at its Hillcrest Campus on Chenango Street.

Activities included face painting, pony rides, caricature drawings, Animal Adventure Meet and Greets, live music, and a karate demo.

All proceeds from the event help support the Children’s Home Programs.

President and CEO of the Children’s Home George Dermody says he loves how the event brings the community together every year.

“It really is an opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to the community that’s been so good to the Children’s Home for over 100 years. It’s an opportunity for our young people and families to interact and just have a good time and celebrate the summer,” he said.

The $3 admission included homemade cake and ice cream donated by Huff Ice Cream.

The Children’s Home offers over nineteen programs to help 500 children and their families in the community.