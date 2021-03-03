Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton cancels Annual Easter Egg Hunt

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton has cancelled their Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The decision comes due to guidance regarding large scale events in the state.

“We are saddened to announce the cancellation of this year’s Easter Egg Hunt at Recreation Park,” said Liz Bucci, Children’s Charity President. She continued, “With many guidelines and restrictions still in place we must put the safety of the children and their families first. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition next year with our 8th Annual Event.”