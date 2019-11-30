Children’s Charity, Mirabito team up to help children in need

VESTAL, N.Y. – As one holiday ends, another rapidly approaches on this Black Friday.

Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is helping collect toys to be donated to children in need this holiday.

We told you this week that they would be collecting toys at the Mirabito station in Vestal across from Target.

To further entice customers to donate, they had a substantial sale on gas.

The price per gallon was cut to just two dollars nineteen cents.

Toys and cash donations were accepted.

Mirabito Food Service Manager Ben Johnson says its essential for Mirabito to make sure everyone can celebrate the holidays.

“We want to be part of the community. We want to be a part of these events that go on, and as I mentioned, it’s in our DNA to be part of the community and giving back and helping out,” he says.

Hot coffee and donuts were available for those who donated to the cause.

Johnson says last year Mirabito raised over $100,000 worth of toys and cash combined.