Children’s Charity, Mirabito team up for Give Back Friday

VESTAL, NY – An annual toy drive is set to be hosted again on Friday.

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is teaming up with Mirabito for their 13th annual Give Back Friday Toys For Tots charity event.

In years past, there has been both a day and night-time toy collecting event.

However, due to COVID, this year is only going to be a day time collection.

Liz Bucci, the spokesperson for the Children’s Charity, says that events like these are always needed, this year especially.

“We’ve grown every year. We’ve started as a small group of friends, just having a party, bringing toys, and it’s grown substantially. We have, obviously, strangers reaching out every year. We have community members that have been with us from the start. It’s just amazing to see. Everyone, I think, knew from the start that this year would be even more of a need. We have people that need us every year, Toys For Tots, need us even more this year,” she said.

If you would like to help, you can bring a new toy or donation to the Mirabito station on the Vestal Parkway across from Target tomorrow between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM.