Children’s Charity, Mirabito and Toys For Tots team up for Give Back Friday

VESTAL, N.Y. – A major charity in Broome County is also preparing for something big.

Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton will host its twelfth annual Give Back Friday Event this Friday.

From 10 am to 2 pm, the Mirabito gas station in Vestal across from the Parkway Plaza will have a toy drive.

Children’s Charity and Mirabito will be teaming up with the local officer’s Toys For Tots.

Mirabito will also have complementary gas discounts and refreshments.

Children’s Charity Co-Founder and Chairwoman of the board Sue Bucci says assisting those for the holidays is a nobile effort.

“It’s the joy of giving and knowing that we’re helping. And most of all, we’re helping children because poverty is an issue in our county, and it’s not the kids’ fault. You know sometimes there are struggling parents and they’re making just enough money to pay the bills, and we like to give them that little extra of what they need at holiday time,” she said.

The traditional evening party and toy drive will be on Friday at the Old Union Hall on Grace Street.

The event will feature food, live music from The Yada Yadas, and silent auctions.