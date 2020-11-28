Children’s Charity holds toy drive

VESTAL, NY – As Black Friday continues today, those less fortunate got a helping hand with charity events today.

Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton held a toy drive at the Mirabito gas station across from Target in Vestal today.

Santa Claus and his elves were even out front waving to cars passing by to let them know about the event.

People were able to drop off their items at a U-Haul truck that was parked near the exit of the gas station.

Binghamton native Max Moran dropped off a box of toys for his first donation to a major charity, and says those who receive them will be able to enjoy them.

“It makes me feel happy and joyful because it’s nice to give to others,” he says.

“Because this event is outside, we really felt like we could follow the guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, and all those things. We did keep the daytime event, and we felt like it was really important because there’s such a greater need this year for toys during this season,” says Board Member Katie Carpenter.

This is the 13th straight year for the charity event, and it went from 10:00 AM this morning to 1:00 PM.

Even though the drive is done for now, Children’s Charity will still be able to collect toys.

You can look up Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton on Facebook to see how you can make a donation.